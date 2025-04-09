Dr G Parameshwara expresses regret over his remark on sexual assault

BENGALURU: A day after his controversial remark that women do get molested in public places in big cities drew flak, Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday claimed that his statement was taken out of context. But he expressed regrets if he hurt the sentiments of women in Karnataka.

Parameshwara’s remark, “Even though we give daily instructions, here and there incidents happen”, was slammed by many, including opposition leaders. Parameshwara told reporters on Tuesday that his statement was interpreted wrongly.

“We have implemented Nirbhaya and other women safety initiatives. Karnataka is one of the top states in utilising Nirbhaya funds and implementing such schemes,” he said. “It is not good to twist my statement and insult me. I believe women’s safety should be a priority. In fact, I have instructed our department officials that if any such incident happens, officials concerned will be held responsible,’’ he added.

But, he said, he will express regret if his statement has hurt women and mothers. He said whenever he interacts with the Bengaluru police commissioner or ADGP or any officials on a daily basis, he always stresses on women and child safety. “Same instructions go out to the police at the district level during review meetings,’’ he said.

Parameshwara said BJP realised that it will become irrelevant if the Congress government continues to do good work and that is why it has launched the Janakrosha rally against the government. “Where is Janakrosha? Its all in BJP’s mind.