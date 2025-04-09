Karnataka is number one in corruption, says Chief Minister's Economic Advisor Basavaraj Rayareddy

While talking about the regional imbalance Rayareddy said that the corruption is rampant and development works were suffering for the same.

“The officials behave in the same way as elected representatives do, and this is the same everywhere. The chief minister may say anything on this, but my opinion will be the same in this matter. Earlier buildings, once built, were used to be fine for two to three decades, but now they become dilapidated within ten years. This is due to corruption,” Rayareddy said.

In his speech, Rayareddy added, “A common man and a social activist cannot contest in an election and it is not good for democracy. Politics should be away from caste, creed and religion, but now politics is associated with them”.

Rayareddy told Regional Imbalance Redressal Committee member secretary Vishal R to document his name and his statement about the corruption.

Many people in Koppal who attended the programme said that Rayareddy is right in this matter and he has just shared an open secret and there was nothing new about it.

However, a few shared that even though Rayareddy’s statement is appreciable and true, it comes as a shock to the Congress party.