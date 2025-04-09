Karnataka pushes for international airport status for Hubballi, Belagavi

BENGALURU: Airports at Hubballi and Belagavi need to be upgraded to international standards, said Infrastructure Development Minister MB Patil. He instructed the department officials to write to the Union Government in this regard.

“Both (Hubballi and Belagavi) are eligible to become international airports. There is enough passenger traffic,” Patil said adding that as of now, people from these regions who head abroad have to go to the nearby Goa airport. “Instead, these airports should be declared as international airports,” the minister said.

Patil was speaking after holding a meeting accompanied by IT /BT Minister Priyank Kharge with the representatives of various airlines in Bengaluru on Tuesday, urging them to strengthen the air services to six Tier 2 cities in Karnataka, including Kalaburagi. Minister M B Patil said that the flight services from Bengaluru to Bidar, which was suspended due to various reasons, will be resumed from April 15.