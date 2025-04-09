Karnataka to launch guided tours inside majestic Vidhana Soudha

BENGALURU: The State Government will soon allow the public and tourists to go on a tour of the majestic Vidhana Soudha. The guided tours will be conducted along the lines of Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament in New Delhi.
This initiative follows the state government’s decision to illuminate Vidhana Soudha on Sundays and public holidays, which started last Sunday, to attract tourists. Though many tourists from abroad and outside Karnataka visit Soudha and pose themselves for photographs in front of Soudha, they are not allowed inside. The guided tour will now allow tourists to walk inside the imposing, 70-year-old structure.
“The government wants them to see the Soudha from inside and know the history and significance of the building,” government sources said.
The Tourism Department had sought permission from the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) to conduct such tours and approval has been given. In its order, DPAR has stated that the tours can be conducted between 8 am and 6 pm on Sundays, second Saturdays and other government holidays, so as not to disrupt regular government work.
The DPAR undersecretary, who has issued the order, has stated that the tourism department should develop software for tourists to book tickets online. The ticket fare has not been finalised yet, but it will be people-friendly, it stated.
Tourism department officials are yet to design a route map inside the Soudha with the help of public works and security department officials. Once identified, the route has to be approved by DPAR before the tours can start.
Further, the tourism department has to depute a tourist officer to monitor the entire mechanism of the tour. The department will be responsible for forming teams of tourists, with each team not exceeding more than 30 members. The details of all visitors have to be submitted to DPAR and security officials each day, the order read.
Some of the dos and don’ts, as per the order, are no plastic items, except water bottles, and no eatables on the Vidhana Soudha premises. Officials have to ensure that statues or other structures are not damaged. The tourism department has to place instruction boards at strategic spots to inform the tourists. The tourism department also has to make arrangements, like stationing an ambulance, placing fire extinguishers and other safety precautions. Flying drones is strictly prohibited.