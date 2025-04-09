Karnataka to launch guided tours inside majestic Vidhana Soudha

BENGALURU: The State Government will soon allow the public and tourists to go on a tour of the majestic Vidhana Soudha. The guided tours will be conducted along the lines of Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament in New Delhi.

This initiative follows the state government’s decision to illuminate Vidhana Soudha on Sundays and public holidays, which started last Sunday, to attract tourists. Though many tourists from abroad and outside Karnataka visit Soudha and pose themselves for photographs in front of Soudha, they are not allowed inside. The guided tour will now allow tourists to walk inside the imposing, 70-year-old structure.

“The government wants them to see the Soudha from inside and know the history and significance of the building,” government sources said.

The Tourism Department had sought permission from the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) to conduct such tours and approval has been given. In its order, DPAR has stated that the tours can be conducted between 8 am and 6 pm on Sundays, second Saturdays and other government holidays, so as not to disrupt regular government work.