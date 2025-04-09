KFCC awaits KSCW approval for anti-sexual harassment committee in film industry

BENGALURU: Eight months after the Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSCW) asked the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) to come up with a detailed plan to set up a committee to prevent sexual harassment in the film industry, KFCC has finalised six names and sent them to the commission for approval.

M Narasimhalu, president of KFCC, told TNIE that based on the commission’s direction, a committee has been set up. The chamber is awaiting the commission’s approval for the committee.

Narasimhalu, Anitha Rani, artiste and member of KFCC, Anupama, producer, who runs an NGO, Chandrakala, journalist and director, Kamala, artiste and KFCC member, and film producer Sa Ra Govindu are members of the committee.

Once the commission approves the committee, a meeting will be held to discuss a plan of action, Narasimhalu said.

“There may be one or two such incidents and we may not be aware of them. Once they come before the committee, inquiries could be held. After conducting thorough inquiries, action will be initiated against the accused,” Anitha Rani said.

After several incidents of alleged sexual harassment in Malayalam film industry were highlighted in the Justice Hema Committee report in August last, some artistes met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and sought setting up a committee under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Against Women in the Workplace Act of 2013 in the state.

KSWC chairperson Nagalakshmi Chaudhary was not available for comment.