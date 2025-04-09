Pregnant woman to write KPSC exam at her desired place after HC intervention

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court took exception to the Karnataka Public Service Commission's (KPSC) stance that it cannot conduct an examination just for a single candidate at an advanced stage of pregnancy.

It cited it that she has been medically advised that her life would be at risk if she travels from Kalaburagi to designated centres in Bengaluru or Dharwad.

Dr Justice Chillakur Sumalatha directed the KPSC to conduct the examination anywhere in Kalaburagi as per its choice and convenience and intimate the petitioner about the exam centre by April 9.

Thirty-one-year-old Mahalaxmi of Kalaburagi had moved the High Court seeking directions to the KPSC to allow her to appear for the main examination for Group-A posts, which are scheduled to be held from April 15 to 19, in Kalaburagi due to her medical condition.