Ballari MLA B Nagendra, two others convicted in cheque bounce case in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court on Wednesday convicted former minister and Ballari MLA B Nagendra and two others in a cheque bounce case. The case was filed by VSL Steels Limited.

Judge K N Shivakumar of the special court to try cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs directed Nagendra, who is also an accused in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation scam, and his two associates, Anil Rajashekhar and Chundur Bhaskar, to pay a fine of Rs 1.25 crore in connection with the cheque bounce case. If the fine is not paid, they will have to undergo one year of imprisonment.

The complainant, VSL Steels Limited, had a financial dispute with the trio since 2013, who are partners in BC Infrastructure and Resources.

The court, ruling in favour of VSL Steels, had directed the firm linked to B Nagendra and two others to pay a total of Rs 2.53 crore. As part of this, a cheque for Rs 1 crore had been issued. However, in 2022, the cheque bounced, prompting VSL Steels Limited to file a case against them. After examining the evidence, the court convicted the three and ordered them to pay a fine of Rs 1.25 crore.