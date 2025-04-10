JDS launches ‘Saakappa Saaku' campaign against Congress government

BENGALURU: Even as the BJP is going ahead with its Janakrosh campaign against the recent price hikes by the Congress government in the state, its ally JDS on Wednesday started ‘Saakappa Saaku, Congress Sarkaara’ (Enough is enough Congress government) campaign.

JDS State Youth Wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy launched a new website, (www.saakappasaaku.com](http://www.saakappasaaku.com) which highlights what the party called the misdeeds done by the Congress government. He said that not only JDS workers but anyone from Karnataka can register on the website and participate in the protests.

Nikhil accused the Congress government of dragging Karnataka into an economic crisis, creating a state of financial emergency.

“They are continuously exploiting the people. How much longer should we tolerate this? That’s why we are launching this fight against the corrupt Congress government,” he said.

JDS will hold a protest led by Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Saturday.