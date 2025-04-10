Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah denies mining lease charges; blames 'evil forces'

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said there have been many attempts to create confusion on mining lease renewal. “It has been going on since I came to power as some evil forces are constantly working to mislead the Raj Bhavan,” he said.

In a communique, he replied to activist Ramamurthy Gowda, who met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on April 1, seeking Siddaramaiah’s prosecution for allegedly illegally issuing mining leases to eight companies.

In the MMDR-1957 Act, which existed before 2015, the renewal was applicable for 20 years and the government gave the conditional in-principle approval only for getting forest clearance for the renewal of mining leases, he clarified.

”On 12.01.2015, the Central Government amended the MMDR Act. It was concluded that the conditional permission letters of 8 companies for renewal of mining leases issued on 09.02.2015 were not valid and they were cancelled and action was taken as per the amended act,” he said.

The State Government, after examining the deemed extension proposals submitted by the Mines Department, cancelled one case without considering it for deemed extension as per the order of the Supreme Court, he said.