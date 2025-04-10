Karnataka government may table caste census report amid brewing backlash

BENGALURU: A political storm is threatening to erupt as the Karnataka government quietly inches closer to reopening the 2015 socio-economic and education survey report, popularly called caste census, conducted when H Kantharaj was the chairman of Backward Classes Commission. Sources revealed that the report is likely to be taken up by the Cabinet on Friday.

The report, if made public, could shake the caste dynamics, representation and political arithmetic in the state.

Officials say the aim is to ensure social justice for the weak and marginalised. But the path to that justice appears to be riddled with challenges.

“A serious study of the 2015 report is long overdue. The government must stop delaying and act decisively,” former Backward Classes Commission chairman CS Dwarakanath said.

Meanwhile, Kantharaj, said that the Cabinet taking it up would be a welcome move.

Jayaprakash Hegde, the commission chairman who submitted the 2024 final report based on the 2015 survey, confirmed that the Cabinet might finally take up the report. “I have submitted everything. Now I am waiting. If they take it up, I will be happy. The ball is in their court,” he said.