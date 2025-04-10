Karnataka sets up India's first Cyber Command Centre to combat rising cybercrimes

BENGALURU: Karnataka has once again taken the lead in setting up the first Cyber Command Centre in the country.

It becomes the first state to set up a comprehensive cyber command that will look into cyber security, cybercrime, ransomware, stalking, online crimes against women and children, sextortion, cyber frauds, including digital arrest, deepfakes, identity thefts, hacking, data breaches, outreach, disinformation, etc.

The Cyber Command will be headed by an IPS officer of the rank of Director General of Police. The government has re-designated a senior IPS officer of 1994 batch - DGP, Internal Security Division (ISD), Police Computer Wing (PCW) and Cyber Crime & Narcotics (C&N), Pronab Mohanty as DG, Cyber Command.

Cyber command will include 43 CEN police stations

Earlier, C&N was part of the Criminal Investigation Division (CID). Karnataka was the first state to set up India’s first cybercrime police station in 2001, It was started in CID, Bengaluru, to tackle the growing number of cybercrimes.

Cyber Crime Police Station, Bengaluru, came into existence in March 2017.Establishing a Cyber Command in the state has been in the pipeline for some time with Home Minister G Parameshwara announcing last year the government’s intention to go ahead with a unified cyber security centre.

The Cyber Command has been set up using the infrastructure and manpower available and will include the existing 43 CEN (Cyber, Economic & Narcotics) police stations functioning across the state.