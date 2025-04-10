Karnataka to launch special drive for drinking water tests in gram panchayats with summer onset

BENGALURU: With the harsh summer setting in, the state government will soon issue an order to all chief executive officers of zilla panchayats to instruct gram panchayats within their jurisdictions to carry out a special campaign to test drinking water across the state.

The state has around 6,000 gram panchayats and their employees have been trained to conduct field tests. They check the water quality for 12 parameters -- potential of hydrogen (PH), chloride, fluoride, iron, nitrate, alkalinity, residual chlorine and total dissolved solids. The hydrogen sulfide test too is conducted to check the presence of bacteria.

The testing has been made mandatory after many drinking water contamination cases have been reported over the years across the state.

“The tests to be conducted by panchayat staff are basic. If any sample is found positive, it is sent to the lab for a water culture test. Water will be supplied only if there are no issues,” said a senior official.