Man tied to flagpole, assaulted over financial dispute in Karnataka's Mandya

The man, identified as Nagesh, was reportedly involved in a heated argument with another villager, Chaluvesh, and had allegedly threatened him with a knife, escalating tensions between the two.
Image used for representative purposes only.(File Photo | Express Illustrations)
MYSURU: A man was tied to a flagpole and beaten by villagers over an alleged threat related to a financial dispute in G Bommanahalli village in Nagamangala Taluk of Mandya district.

The man, identified as Nagesh, was reportedly involved in a heated argument with another villager named Chaluvesh.

According to villagers, Nagesh had allegedly threatened Chaluvesh with a knife, which escalated tensions between the two.

In retaliation, Chaluvesh and a group of his friends reportedly tied Nagesh to a flagpole and physically assaulted him.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing Nagesh with his hands and feet tied to a pole as several men take turns slapping and hitting him.

Amid the chaos, a few individuals are seen trying to shield him, while one man is seen offering him water before his restraints are eventually removed. Nagesh’s wife has filed a complaint with the local police.

