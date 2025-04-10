Push grows for second Bengaluru airport at Sira as AAI team inspects other sites

BENGALURU: Even as the technical team from Airports Authority of India (AAI) inspected sites shortlisted by the Karnataka government, including Chudahalli and Somanahalli off Kanakapura Road, and along the Nelamangala-Kunigal Road, to set up a second international airport, senior Congress leader and Sira MLA TB Jayachandra continued to pitch for Sira as an ideal location.

Union Minister of State for Railways and Tumakuru MP V Somanna has also backed Jayachandra, saying Sira fits the bill.

“I agree with Jayachandra that it will be very beneficial if a second airport is set up in Sira in Tumakuru district. Thirty-four MLAs had given me a petition regarding the second airport. Jayachandra also gave me one and I have submitted them to Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu,” he told reporters in Tumakuru on Wednesday.

Along with Jayachandra, the state’s special representative in New Delhi, more than 30 MLAs opposed the government’s proposal to set up a second international airport at Kanakapura or Nelamangala, and have written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah pitching for Sira, and why it would be more beneficial.

The MLAs include D Shantanagowda, BR Patil, Nayana Motamma, BM Nagaraj, S Rajappa, Laxman Savadi, Hampanagouda Badarli, Anand KS, HD Thammaiah, Vinay Kulkarni, CS Nadagouda, Ganesh Hukkeri, Ashok Pattan, Suresh Gowda, among others.