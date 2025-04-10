SC verdict on TN governor a warning to Centre, says CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said the Supreme Court’s verdict against the Tamil Nadu governor is a warning to governors of all states and Narendra Modi’s Union government.

He said the apex court had pulled up Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for working against the spirit of the Constitution and revoked the decisions taken unilaterally.

In Karnataka, the delay tactics adopted by the governor to get the President’s assent to a few bills passed in the legislature resulted in friction, but the government is not politicising it and exercised restraint, he said.

“I believe that the SC verdict will end unnecessary conflicts between the state government and Raj Bhavan,” the CM said.

The SC verdict gives clarity on governors’ roles and limitations. By giving three months to complete the process of getting the President’s assent to bills passed by the states, the court has cleared the confusion over the role of governors on the matter, he said.

Siddaramaiah said there were allegations that governors in non-BJP ruled states acted as the Centre’s puppet by not upholding the dignity of the constitutional post.

By appointing governors of its choice, the Modi government is indirectly trying to control the non-BJP ruled states, he alleged.