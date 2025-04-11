Congress to counter BJP’s Janakrosh Yatre with massive rally in Bengaluru on April 17

BENGALURU: The Ruling Congress in Karnataka will counter the Opposition’s BJP Janakrosh Yatre by holding a massive rally in Bengaluru’s Freedom Park on April 17.

Briefing the media, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka affairs Randeep Singh Surjewala, among other senior leaders, will take part in the rally.

Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, said similar rallies will be held in district and taluk headquarters in the subsequent days.

The DyCM said that on the day the BJP launched the Janakrosh rally in the state, the Union Government increased excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 and the price of LPG cylinders by Rs 50. “The BJP should carry a board saying that the Janakrosh rally is against the Union Government,” Shivakumar quipped.

He pointed out that because of inflation and the price rise by the Centre, the state was forced to increase the price of milk and water among commodities.

“Our prices have also increased because the Centre has increased prices of fuel and other commodities. We had no choice but to increase the prices because of the Centre’s policies,” he added.

Claiming that the Congress government has allocated Rs 52,000 crore per annum to implement the five guarantees to improve the lives of people affected by the Central policies, Shivakumar said, “We have increased the price of water minimally. We have taken a decision in favour of the poor by fixing the garbage collection fee lower than what was fixed by the previous BJP government.”