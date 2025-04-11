Congress to counter BJP’s Janakrosh Yatre with massive rally in Bengaluru on April 17

BENGALURU: The Ruling Congress in Karnataka will counter the Opposition’s BJP Janakrosh Yatre by holding a massive rally in Bengaluru’s Freedom Park on April 17.
Briefing the media, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka affairs Randeep Singh Surjewala, among other senior leaders, will take part in the rally.
Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, said similar rallies will be held in district and taluk headquarters in the subsequent days.
The DyCM said that on the day the BJP launched the Janakrosh rally in the state, the Union Government increased excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 and the price of LPG cylinders by Rs 50. “The BJP should carry a board saying that the Janakrosh rally is against the Union Government,” Shivakumar quipped.
He pointed out that because of inflation and the price rise by the Centre, the state was forced to increase the price of milk and water among commodities.
“Our prices have also increased because the Centre has increased prices of fuel and other commodities. We had no choice but to increase the prices because of the Centre’s policies,” he added.
Claiming that the Congress government has allocated Rs 52,000 crore per annum to implement the five guarantees to improve the lives of people affected by the Central policies, Shivakumar said, “We have increased the price of water minimally. We have taken a decision in favour of the poor by fixing the garbage collection fee lower than what was fixed by the previous BJP government.”
Shivakumar said that the price of crude oil fell by 4.23% per barrel in the international market last Wednesday. “The Centre, however, did not reduce fuel prices in the country. The base price of a litre of petrol is Rs 42.6, but petrol is being sold at Rs 103 per litre.
The government is getting a profit of Rs 60 per litre. Diesel is priced at Rs 91. They are making a profit of Rs 43. They have imposed 60 percent tax on petrol and diesel,” the DyCM claimed.
He defended the milk price hike as it is in the interest of farmers as the price of feed for the cattle has skyrocketed. He compared the price of gold, mobile phones, televisions, refrigerators, air conditioners, and other items during the UPA regime with the present NDA government. “An Indian Rupee was Rs 59 against the US dollar then, and now it is Rs 89. The price of cement, which was Rs 268 per bag then, has now increased to Rs 410. No one can control all these prices,” he said.
The Centre has also increased highway tolls, Shivakumar said, asking if Ashoka has turned a blind eye towards the Central policies. He said the BJP has launched its rally as they are jealous of the Congress government following the successful implementation of the guarantees.
The BJP should continue with its yatra, highlighting people’s anger against the Centre for the price rise, he said. “The rally should not be stopped for any reason. Why is no one talking about the loss caused to the people of the country due to the US tariff policy? Why are you (BJP leaders) not opening your mouth even after the stock market crashed earlier this week?” Shivakumar said.