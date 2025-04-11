Dy CM Shivakumar rules out KPCC leadership change; denies graft charges against CM

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday hinted that there will be no change in the KPCC president’s post in the near future, as the high command has not yet discussed the matter.

“There are no changes in the KPCC except for the appointment of some office-bearers and a change in the district presidents. Apart from this, no one has discussed any issue with me,” he clarified.

Asked about the nomination of four Legislative Council members, he said it will be discussed when AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala arrives in Bengaluru on April 17.

“I will always stand for party workers. I will always stand for those who work for the party,” he said, hinting that priority will be given to honest party workers in the nomination.

“The rumour that there is no consensus between CM and DCM on the nomination of MLCs is all a creation of a section of the media,” he added.

On CM’s economic advisor and MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy’s reported statement about corruption in the state, Shivakumar said the latter has clarified that he did not make such a statement. “I will call him and talk to him about this,” he said.

To a query on some ministers allegedly delaying the payment of bills and the contractors’ association alleging that ministers were seeking bribes for NoC, he said, “Let them complain to the Lokayukta and the government about this. Our government will administer justice. We do not encourage any bribery. They may have mentioned my department. They may have complained about all departments. Let the contractors give a written complaint and we will get the inquiry conducted. We have released 10-20 per cent of grants for their bills,” he said.