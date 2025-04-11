HK Patil slams Karnataka Governor for withholding Bills; CM accuses BJP of misusing institutions

BENGALURU: Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil has expressed concern over Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s decision to withhold assent to four Bills passed by the state legislature. “I will not let this slide,” Patil said, adding, “I will raise the matter either directly in the cabinet or with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah himself.” Patil said that governors are vested with certain powers but those powers are not to be misused.

Patil shared that he personally visited the Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot when clarifications were requested, underlining the seriousness of the deadlock.

“We have to ensure the Governor receives the clarifications he is seeking,” Patil said, but stressed the need to swiftly resolve the bottleneck.

Amidst the rising tension, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unleashed a stinging tweet: “The BJP is not just misusing institutions – it is dismantling the very Constitution that holds our Republic together. From ED to Governors, every tool of democracy is being turned into a weapon.”