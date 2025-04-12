Basic minimum wage for labourers in Karnataka to range from Rs 19,000 to Rs 34,000; notification issued

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Labour Department has issued a draft notification on the proposed minimum wages for labourers. According to the draft notification, the monthly wages range from Rs 19,000 (for unskilled labourers) to Rs 34,000 (for highly skilled labourers) per month.

With this, the minimum wage in Karnataka will be the highest in the country.

According to the notification, more categories of workers have been included in the list, including those employed in e-commerce and courier agencies, amusement parks, non-teaching staff in educational institutions, those working in places of worship, in mobile tower maintenance agencies, boats (both fishing and tourism), artisans, coir industry, aluminum industry, poultry farming sector, and many more.

According to the notification, they have proposed to fix Rs 1,316 per day as wages for highly skilled labourers which comes to around Rs 34,000 per month. For skilled labourers, it is Rs 1,196 per day (Rs 31,114 per month); for semi-skilled labourers, it is Rs 1,087 per day (Rs 28,285 per month); and for unskilled labours, it is Rs 989 per day (Rs 25,714 per month). While the highest proposed pay is for highly skilled labourers in Zone 1, which is Rs 34,225.42 per month, the lowest will be for unskilled labourers in Zone 3, which is Rs 21,251.30 per month.

Any objections can be raised with the Labour Department within one month.

According to the 2022 notification issued by the Labour Department, minimum wages vary from Rs 12,000 to Rs 21,000 per month. In Karnataka, there are close to 1.7 crore workers in various sectors, including organised and unorganised. At present, minimum wages in Delhi are the highest, ranging from Rs 17,000 to Rs 23,000 per month.