CM Siddaramaiah calls special cabinet meeting on April 17 to discuss caste census report

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that a special cabinet meeting will be held on April 17 to discuss the socio-economic and educational survey report, popularly known as caste census, conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes.

“The report was presented before the cabinet on Friday, but some ministers wanted to go through its recommendations. Hence, a decision on the report will be taken at the cabinet meeting on Thursday after a thorough discussion,” Siddaramaiah told reporters.

A clear picture of the population of different communities will be known once the report is made public. The survey was conducted by the commission headed by H Kantharaju.

According to sources, tabling of the caste census report before the cabinet was deferred twice. This was because ministers hailing from Veerashaiva-Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities claimed that the survey was conducted in an unscientific manner and the population of their communities was undercounted. Even DCM DK Shivakumar backed the Vokkaliga community’s demand for a new survey. However, leaders of AHINDA (Kannada acronym for minorities, Backward Classes and Dalits) demanded that the report be tabled and its recommendations implemented.

Tabling of the report at the Friday’s meeting was the result of Siddaramaiah’s recent meeting with LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who is a proponent of the caste census at the national level. It was because of this, no minister opposed tabling of the report at the cabinet meeting, the sources said.

‘Survey covered 5.98 crore of estimated 6.35 crore population’

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil and Backward Classes Development Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, who addressed a joint press conference, clarified that no minister opposed tabling of the report.