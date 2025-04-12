Das panel: Karnataka Cabinet to set up SIT to dig deeper into 40 per cent commission charges

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Cabinet on Friday decided to form a special investigation team (SIT) to conduct a further probe into the 40% commission allegation levelled against the previous Bharatiya Janata Party government by the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association, in light of the Justice HN Nagamohan Das Commission inquiry report. The SIT has been directed to complete the probe in two months, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said.

Asked whether the commission report mentioned 40% commission in awarding work contracts, as alleged by the then opposition Congress against the previous BJP government, Patil maintained that it mentioned bribery. But he hinted that the names of some former ministers featured in the report.

“The commission inspected the works of departments against which complaints were received. The SIT will further dig into the allegations,” he said.

Of the 3 lakh works, the commission examined 1,729 in detail as a sample, he added.

In a few cases, money released was more than the sanctioned grant, and in some others, less money was released, it is alleged.

“In some cases, there is a suspicion whether the work was carried out or not. The commission has informed that both people’s representatives and administrators intervened in the tender process. The Karnataka Cabinet has considered this matter seriously,” he said, adding that SIT will be provided with technical experts.

Cabinet sub-committee to review NICE’s BMICP

The Cabinet also decided to set up a cabinet sub-committee to review the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor Project (BMICP). The subcommittee will give its report suggesting to the government whether it should continue with the project that was implemented by former legislator Ashok Kheny’s Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise (NICE). In all, 1,699 acres have been acquired for the road project.