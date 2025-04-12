Politics, dirty tricks and us, the ever-vulnerable

Politics — whether local, national or international — never fails to be conducive for dirty tricks departments to work overtime to achieve the ends desired by the perpetrating parties. In such situations, while conviction about ends justifying means reigns, ignorance and desperation can turn catastrophic — even putting the world on the brink.

Many such cases have happened at the international level, standing out on two occasions, one leading to World War II, the other bringing us on the verge of World War III, and a nuclear war ending the world! Fortunately, it never came to that.

But such cases happen more often at the local and national political levels, where mischief is at a premium — much sought-after for political elements seeking their respective desired ends.

Let’s go back to August 31, 1939. This dirty trick was the brainchild of Heinrich Himmler, the head of Gestapo, the secret police in Nazi Germany and in German-occupied Europe, and the most powerful Nazi after Adolf Hitler. It was put in action by Reinhard Heydrich, Himmler’s chief lieutenant in the SS, and a key player in the Holocaust.

In the wee hours of that day, the Nazis launched a false flag operation — referred to as “Operation Himmler” — wherein the dreaded German Schutzstaffel (SS) agents, posing as Polish soldiers, attacked a radio station in Gleiwitz, a German town near the Polish border. A dozen Jewish inmates from a concentration camp were also brought dressed in Polish army uniforms, poisoned and shot dead in advance in a manner to show they were killed in battle. The drama was part of a plan to justify German invasion of Poland by showing the Polish as aggressors for attacking a radio station inside Germany.

The next day — September 1, 1939 — Adolf Hitler ordered the German army into Poland. Two days later, Great Britain declared war on Germany. World War II had begun. It would claim an estimated 60 million lives by the time it ended in August 1945!

Now, fast-forward 23 years, one month and 27 days to October 27, 1962 — the height of the Cold War and the Cuban Missile Crisis in the Bay of Pigs. The incident is detailed in Toby Ord’s The Precipice: Existential Risk and the Future of Humanity.