18% GST applicable on apartment maintenance over Rs 7,500, RWAs entitled to ITC: Ministry of Finance clarifies

BENGALURU: The Ministry of Finance & Corporate Affairs has sought to clear the confusion among apartment owners and resident welfare associations (RWAs) over imposition of Goods & Services Tax (GST) on monthly maintenance.

Following The New Indian Express article “GST shadow looms over apartment complexes” on April 11, which highlighted the prevailing confusion among residents in apartment complexes over GST imposition, the office of Director General (M&C), Press Relations & Information Division, Ministry of Finance & Corporate Affairs, has clarified that if the aggregate turnover of an RWA does not exceed Rs 20 Lakh in a financial year, it shall not be required to take registration and pay GST even if the amount of maintenance charges exceeds Rs 7,500 per month per member.

The RWA shall be required to pay GST on monthly subscription/contribution charged from its members only if such subscription is more than Rs 7,500 per month per member and the annual aggregate turnover of RWA by way of supply of services and goods is also Rs 20 lakhs or more.