Drug peddlers pay Rs 1 lakh per shipment to skip airport security in Karnataka cities

BENGALURU: With drug peddling getting tougher with each passing day, smugglers are now colluding with courier agencies, paying at least Rs 1 lakh to ship drugs, bypassing all security checks at airports, especially in Bengaluru and Mangaluru.

To cover their tracks, the kingpins send different “human couriers” with drugs, ensuring that no one suspects them. This plan, a Central Crime Branch (CCB) official said, is effective because airport security checks are based on prior intelligence, and courier services ensure that packaging of drugs is done in such a way that avoids detection.

Sleuths from CCB’s anti-narcotics wings of Bengaluru and Mangaluru told TNIE that these traffickers, like cyber fraudsters, have established a well-organised hierarchy.