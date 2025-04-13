Five-year-old girl found dead in unused toilet in Karnataka's Hubballi, police launch manhunt

HUBBALI: A five-year-old girl was found dead in a toilet room in Adhyapak Nagar, Hubballi, Karnataka. Locals and the girl's parents have alleged that she was a victim of rape and murder. The Hubballi police have registered a case and formed multiple teams to investigate and trace the accused.

The incident was reported on Sunday, when the girl's father had gone to work. At the time, the girl was playing outside the house where her mother worked. CCTV footage shows the accused luring the girl and taking her away.

When the mother realised her daughter was missing, she, along with local residents, began searching for her. The girl's parents, originally from Koppal, had come to Hubballi for painting work. According to locals, the body was later found in an unused toilet of an under-construction building.

Soon after the body was discovered, local residents, particularly women, staged a massive protest outside the Ashok Nagar police station, where the incident was reported. Senior police officers, including City Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, visited the station in an attempt to calm the agitated crowd.

Police sources have stated that the accused has been identified by locals through CCTV footage, although the police are still working on the leads.

Authorities confirmed that both rape and murder charges have been filed, but the rape allegation can only be confirmed after the medical examination. The girl's body has been sent to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi for further investigation.