Karnataka report recommends hike in quota for ‘backwards’ within Muslims, Lingayats

BENGALURU: With the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission reportedly recommending increasing the reservation for other backward classes in its Socio-Economic and Educational Survey report, the Siddaramaiah government may lob the ball into the Centre’s court, as a constitutional amendment is required with the total quota exceeding 50%.

The state cabinet is likely to decide on this when it meets on April 17 and could set up a cabinet sub-committee to look into the issue.

The commission, headed by K Jayaprakash Hegde, which submitted its report to the government, has recommended the restructuring of the quota to one that is proportional to the population, considering the backwardness within the communities.

For the Muslim community, it has been proposed to hike the quota from the present 4% to 8% under 2B. It has also recommended increasing reservations for economically weaker sections among the Vokkaliga and Veerashaiva-Lingayat communities.

While recommending increasing the OBC quota from 32% to 51%, it has proposed increasing the quota from 3% to 7% for Vokkaligas and sub-sects under 3A and from 4% to 8% for Lingayats and sub-sects under 3B.

It has proposed a 6% hike under 1A for backward castes which are under Category I, 12% under 1B for certain castes under Categories I and II and 10% to some under Category II, sources said.