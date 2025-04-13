KSDMA lists 82 landslide-prone areas in state, but district admin yet to act

BENGALURU: The pre-monsoons are already here, and monsoons are barely two months away. This is the season when landslides occur, but the measures to prevent such disasters are conspicuous by their absence, even as the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has increased the number of landslide-prone sites in the state to 82 from the previous 75.

The KSDMA’s new list of landslide-prone sites includes Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga and Hassan, to which have been added such sites in Mangaluru, Belagavi, Londa and areas bordering Goa. These sites are witnessing intense infrastructure works. The KSDMA has alerted district administrations to take up landslide prevention measures, but to no avail. KSDMA Commissioner, S Honamma, confirmed that circulars pertaining to anti-landslides precautions that need to be taken during the pre-monsoon and monsoon period have been issued to the deputy commissioners.

On July 16 last year, a catastrophic landslide occurred near Shirur on National Highway 66, which runs almost north–south along the west coast of India, parallel to the Western Ghats. Among the eight who died was a truck driver whose body was found in the adjacent Gangavathi river. After the tragedy, the KSDMA had red-flagged erroneous methods with which hills were cut at dangerous angles to lay or expand ghat roads, besides other construction activities for infrastructure development.