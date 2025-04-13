SIT probe should include 60% corruption allegations against Karnataka govt: BJP MP Bommai

BENGALURU: BJP MP and former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said public works, excise and electrical contractor associations have openly alleged that “60 per cent corruption” is prevalent in the current government and that should also be part of the SIT.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, the former CM said the contents of the report of the commission formed to look into the “false propaganda” regarding 40 per cent corruption in the previous BJP government should be made public.

“In the past two years, there have been allegations of 60 per cent corruption against this government. That should also be included in the SIT investigation,” he said, responding to a question on the government’s decision to form an SIT to probe the 40 per cent commission allegations against the previous BJP government.

Now, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar say that people should file complaints with the Lokayukta if there is a demand for commission, Bommai said.

The former CM said the government doesn’t have money to pay for completed works and that is the reason even though tenders have been awarded, contractors are hesitant to take up the works.