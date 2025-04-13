Union Minister HDK questions Karnataka CM on Rs 500-crore illegal mining allegations

BENGALURU: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy questioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over a series of allegations involving illegal mining and kickbacks received worth Rs 500 crore during mining lease renewals. He was addressing hundreds of JDS workers ho staged a protest -- Saakappa Saaku, Congress Sarkara (enough of Congress government) -- at Freedom Park here on Saturday against the recent price hike and alleged corruption in the Congress-led state government.

“Isn’t it true that the state exchequer suffered losses worth Rs 5,000 crore because of this? There is a request before the governor for a prosecution sanction. Let Siddaramaiah respond to that,” Kumaraswamy demanded. He added, “When it comes to me, they question everything—even where not a single gram of soil has been lifted. But when it’s about them, they are silent. I have all the documents. They will speak when the time comes”.

“It is true that I have tonnes of documents in my possession. No one can suppress my voice. I will not be silenced. They are trying to silence me by bringing truckloads of fake documents. Let them bring them; I’m ready. I know exactly how deep corruption is rooted under their rule. If I open what I have, the people themselves will chase them away,” the Union minister said, alleging that the Congress government is harassing him.

Kumarswamy termed the state government the worst ever in the history of Karnataka and alleged that corruption is rampant across all departments.

JD(S) youth wing chief Nikhil Kumaraswamy said, “The chief minister is the fountainhead of this rot,” he said.

Criticising the steep hikes in fuel, electricity and essential service prices, he remarked, “The government may have given five guarantees, but in return, the people are burdened daily with price hikes. They increase prices almost every day. What they gave is meagre, but what they have taken is huge. There’s no need to tolerate this anymore. The people have no option but to rise in rebellion against this government.”

Meanwhile, after the protest, Nikhil along with other party workers, attempted to picket the Vidhana Soudha. The police detained them as they stepped out of Freedom Park and released later.