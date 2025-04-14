Caste census report is nothing but bid to divide, says Ashoka

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka on Sunday alleged that the caste census report was prepared at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s house. Stating that Siddaramaiah is trying to create rift between Vokkaligas, Lingayats and Dalits, the BJP leader said, “The CM summoned the then Backward Commission chairman Kantharaju to his residence and dictated the contents of the report to him. But Kantharaju refused to sign it and left.”

Ashoka said the report allegedly cost Rs 150 crore and demanded an investigation into who misused the funds. He reiterated that the report was designed to secure a Muslim vote bank. “The report is no more a secret. Now it says Muslims are more in number and there is a conspiracy behind this,” he told reporters.

He said this is the party that celebrated Tipu Jayanti, promised to give Rs 10,000 crore to Muslims and ensured 4 per cent reservation in government contracts for them. “People should understand the government’s intention. This is nothing but the government trying to divide society on caste and religion in the name of the report.”