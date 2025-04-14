DyCM D K Shivakumar says legislators can debate caste census report in Assembly

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday said legislators representing various communities have a scope to debate the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey (SEC) report, also known as the caste census, which was accepted by the Siddaramaiah cabinet on Friday.

“The chief minister said people’s representatives will be allowed to discuss the caste census report in the Assembly. What can be done more transparently than this?” he said in response to certain communities expressing concern about the census.

“They (Veerashaiva Mahasabha) are going to protect their interests; why should we criticise them? Let them express their views according to the Constitution,” he told reporters.

He was replying to mahasabha national president and senior Congress legislator Shamanuru Shivashankarappa’s criticism of the census and demand for setting up an expert committee to look into it.

Asked about his previous statement that the Vokkaliga community should back him ahead of the Assembly elections, he said, “That is a different matter. Now I am the president of the Congress. Providing justice to everyone is my duty.”

Meanwhile, responding to opposition parties alleging government apathy towards ‘Karaga’ festivities in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, “Bengaluru is a great symbol of unity. Dargahs are also visited during the Karaga festival. It is mean to do politics in the name of religion. No one should do this.”