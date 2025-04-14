Karnataka truckers to go on indefinite strike today

BENGALURU: Urging the Karnataka government to roll back the diesel price hike along with four other prominent demands, truckers under the Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owner’s and Agent’s Association (FKSLOA) said that it will go on an indefinite strike from April 14 midnight.

The association president, GR Shanmugappa, said that nearly 6 lakh trucks will take part in the indefinite strike and will not budge until the government rolls back the diesel hike.

Except for milk trucks, all other trucks carrying essentials, construction material, petrol tankers, LPG tankers and other goods will stay off roads starting midnight on April 14. Over 60 associations from 24 states have extended support, and trucks from these states will not enter Karnataka during the strike, he said.

“Karnataka government has hiked the price of diesel twice in a span of just seven months, increasing the operational costs, and truckers are struggling to operate. The diesel price hike has affected every citizen of Karnataka,” he said.

The association has also put forth several other demands, including the abolition of toll collection within Karnataka, removal of RTO checkposts at border areas, and a rollback of the Union government’s guideline to collect Rs 15,000 for Fitness Certificate renewal. Another major demand is the relaxation of the ‘no entry’ rule in Bengaluru.