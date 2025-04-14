North Karnataka’s famed Gajendragad sarees get GI tag

GADAG: North Karnataka’s famed ‘patteda anchu’ sarees, much sought after for their distinctive border lines, received the coveted Geographical Indication tag recently.

The traditional handloom sarees from North Karnataka’s Ilkal, Betageri, Gajendragad and other parts are a huge draw among women, especially during the marriage season, and the recognition will help the skilled weavers to continue the profession.

The sarees originated from the Gajendragad Weavers Association, and Ramaiah College of Law’s Centre for Intellectual Property Rights and Karnataka’s GI registration nodal agency -- Vishweshwaraiah Promotion Centre -- applied for the registration in March this year.

Weavers of Gajendragad were elated with the recognition. A weaver said, “We are happy to get the Geographical Indication tag for our patteda anchu sarees. This style gets much appreciation from saree buyers.

Customers and wholesalers from Mumbai, Telangana and other neighbouring states visit us to give bulk orders. Our traditional sarees get a good demand during the marriage season. We thank our organisation members and others who registered for the GI tag.”

Basanagouda Patil, a saree seller in Gadag, said, “We get many orders for Gajendragad patteda anchu sarees. Women in North Karnataka and Maharashtra wear these sarees during festivals and marriages. We are happy to know that Gajendragad sarees got GI tag. This will bring new confidence among skilled handloom workers.”