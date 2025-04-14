Parents burn children with incense sticks to treat fever in Karnataka's Koppal

KOPPAL: In this Koppal village, parents burn kids suffering from fever with incense sticks, instead of administering medicines. Last month, a woman allegedly used an incense stick to treat her seven-month-old baby, who later died.

Social activists collecting details in Vithalapur village and surrounding areas came to know that 18 such cases were reported in the district. While some cases came to light, many went unnoticed, they claimed. The villagers reportedly burn the kids’ skin with incense sticks, in the belief that the agarbatti ash has the power to treat fever, and the gods bless them with good health.

The district administration took the incident seriously after the death of the seven-month-old baby, and now, cases are to be filed against the parents of all 18 kids.

Residents of Koppal rue that while the world is moving far ahead, Vithalapur’s villagers still believe in superstition and are killing their children without understanding medical needs. An incident was first brought to the notice of some social activists a few months ago, but there was no proof.

District health and family welfare officials confirmed this trend after closely monitoring such cases in their hospitals. Now, health department officials have instructed Child Protection Units to keep a vigil in the village and create awareness about the same.

A few villagers claimed there are some families which strongly believe in such superstitions and spread their beliefs to others. “We were surprised to hear that parents burn their kids’ skin with incense sticks for better health. We request the district administration and police to punish wrongdoers and keep a vigil on such practices, and also arrest ‘babas’ who suggest such cruel treatments,” they said.

An official from Kanakagiri taluk administration said, “The DC instructed us to file cases against wrongdoers. We will keep vigil and create awareness among villagers.”