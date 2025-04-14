SG Palya groping case: Cabbie nabbed from Kerala

BENGALURU: In a major breakthrough, police arrested a 29-year-old cab driver who allegedly sexually harassed a woman while she was heading to her PG accommodation with her friend. The incident occurred on April 3 under the jurisdiction of Suddaguntepalya police station.

Ten days after the incident, police traced the accused, Santosh, a resident of Tilak Nagar, who works as a cab driver for a private agency. According to a source, he was arrested near Kozhikode in Kerala. Officials are bringing him back to the city.

On the night of the incident, the accused was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he saw the two young women walking. He approached one of them, sexually harassed her, and fled, police said, adding the incident was captured on CCTV.

His movements were tracked through Hosur and Salem districts in Tamil Nadu, before he reached Kozhikode. Police added that he will be produced before court on Monday.