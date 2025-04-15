Caste census report likely to trigger political polarisation

BENGALURU: The Socio-Economic Educational Survey (SES-2015) report, known as the caste census -- accepted by the Siddaramaiah cabinet on Friday -- is likely to lead to a political polarisation as the two most dominant communities of the state are showing signs of rejecting it.

While some communities, like Muslims, Kurubas and a section of Scheduled Castes, may stand behind Congress, others are likely to revolt, saying their population is undercounted, political analysts said. Those opposing the survey say it is unscientific as a large population was left out.

“No enumerators visited my house for the survey,” said Veerashaiva Mahasabha president and senior Congress MLA Shamanuru Shivashankarappa.

The Kanatharaju commission, which oversaw the enumeration, claimed that the survey commenced on April 11, 2015 and ended on May 30, 2015. It’s unimaginable that it covered 5.9 crore people in 50 days of its tenure, said BJP MLAs GB Jyothiganesh and B Suresh Gowda. Some Congress MLAs from Veerashaiva-Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities too had similar views.