Congress, BJP come together to unveil Ambedkar statue

TUMAKURU: A 12-foot bronze statue of the architect of the Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar was unveiled on the premises of Town Hall here on Monday, marking the 135th birth anniversary of the iconic leader.

Leaders from both Congress and BJP, in a rare display of camaraderie, took part in the function and recalled the contributions of Ambedkar to the country. It’s the first statue of Ambedkar to be installed at the district headquarters.

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, who donated Rs 39 lakh towards the 1,000-kg statue, unveiled it in a grand function accompanied by the chanting of Buddhist hymns by monks and attended by thousands of people.

Parameshwara promised he will ensure the installation of former deputy prime minister Babu Jagjeevanram’s statue in the future. Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna, ministers K N Rajanna, Dr H C Mahadevappa and Byrati Suresh, and state’s special representative in New Delhi T B Jayachandra also took part.

BJP leaders release government’s booklet

BJP leaders, Somanna, MLAs G B Jyothiganesh and B Suresh Gowda, accompanied Congress ministers and released a booklet -- Nudidante Nadediddeve (we walked the talk) -- on the Siddaramaiah government’s five guarantees.