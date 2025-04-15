Digital arrest: Bengaluru court denies bail to two bankers from Kolkata

BENGALURU: A sessions court in the city dismissed an anticipatory bail petition of two officials of a nationalised bank from West Bengal in connection with their alleged role in transferring Rs 96 lakh to multiple accounts of cyber crooks, who had the complainant under digital arrest.

The victim, Vijay Kumar, had transferred Rs 11.83 crore from his two savings bank accounts and had sold his shares to arrange the money.

The petitioners, Senior Manager Rupak Ghosh and another officer Janaki Das, work at Entally Branch of Canara Bank in Kolkata. Accused No. 7, Umashankar Bhattacharya, had opened an account at the branch, allegedly in connivance with the two officers, using false documents, the prosecution alleged.

Umashankar had added two mobile numbers to his account and fraudulently transferred Rs 96 lakh online, it said.