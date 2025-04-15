Manuvaadis trying to show respect to Ambedkar: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Taking a dig at the BJP’s ‘Bhiima Hejje’ programme to commemorate the centenary of Dr BR Ambedkar’s visit to Nippani in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said those who follow ‘Manuvaada’ are acting as if they have a huge respect for the architect of the Constitution.

“They are the ones who opposed implementation of the Constitution in India,’’ he said during an Ambedkar Jayanthi programme at Vidhana Soudha here on Monday.

The CM said Ambedkar himself admitted that Savarkar was the reason he lost polls. But the BJP leaders are trying to mislead people by saying that the Congress was the reason for Ambedkar’s loss in polls.

Siddaramaiah stressed that the purpose of the Constitution was to eradicate inequality and untouchability. “Ambedkar had said that till the caste system is prevalent, inequality and untouchability will not go. We launched the guarantee schemes to implement Ambedkar’s vision,” he said.