Manuvaadis trying to show respect to Ambedkar: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Taking a dig at the BJP’s ‘Bhiima Hejje’ programme to commemorate the centenary of Dr BR Ambedkar’s visit to Nippani in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said those who follow ‘Manuvaada’ are acting as if they have a huge respect for the architect of the Constitution.
“They are the ones who opposed implementation of the Constitution in India,’’ he said during an Ambedkar Jayanthi programme at Vidhana Soudha here on Monday.
The CM said Ambedkar himself admitted that Savarkar was the reason he lost polls. But the BJP leaders are trying to mislead people by saying that the Congress was the reason for Ambedkar’s loss in polls.
Siddaramaiah stressed that the purpose of the Constitution was to eradicate inequality and untouchability. “Ambedkar had said that till the caste system is prevalent, inequality and untouchability will not go. We launched the guarantee schemes to implement Ambedkar’s vision,” he said.
He expressed concern at educated people becoming casteist, saying this is not the purpose of education. Ambedkar had said that Muslims should not be out of the mainstream and education system.
“As per the aspirations of the Constitution, we are allowing every caste and religion to get education. But BJP members are spreading lies, saying that we are wooing Muslims, which is not correct,’’ he said.
As the budget size increases, funds allotted for SCP/TSP should increase. But during the BJP government, it was reduced.
“After we came to power, we increased the grants. This time we allotted Rs 42,018 crore for this current financial year. The BJP alleged that we have misused Rs 8,300 crore, which is not correct,’’ he said.
Later, the CM spoke at the KPCC office, where he continued slamming the BJP and RSS, calling upon party workers to tell the truth to people and counter the BJP’s lies. He said party workers should have clarity in their ideology.
Deputy CM and KPCC president DK Shivakumar also spoke on the occasion.