Mining heaps misery on Sandur residents

BENGALURU: Rising air pollution, lack of pulmonologists and health facilities, and absence of proper air quality monitoring facility is forcing people in villages in the heart of the mining hub of Sandur in Ballari district to consider relocating for their survival.

Sandur has no air quality monitoring station, while the one that the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) manages manually at Kuvempunagar, a locality in Ballari city, is almost 50 km from Sandur. The regional laboratory assessing data is in Raichur, almost 200 km from Sandur.

A KSPCB official said, “A proposal to set up a vehicle-mounted, automated air pollution monitoring centre at Sandur has been approved, but it is yet to be set up.”

Dr Basa Reddy N, a surgeon at Ballari District Hospital, said an increasing number of people in and around Sandur are complaining of breathing problems and lung infections. A district health officer said, “Cases of people complaining of allergies and lung infections are rising. There is a need for specialised equipment to test and treat people with respiratory infections. But hospitals in the district, let alone the primary health centres (PHCs), have no such facilities. We have to send them to Ballari.”

As the air monitoring centre is so far away from Sandur, the report prepared by KSPCB shows the Air Quality Index (AQI) between “good” and “satisfactory” category (24-63) and Particulate Matter-10 (PM-10) between 24-128 micrograms per metre cube. This gives no accurate status of the prevailing levels of air pollution that people in and around Sandur are exposed to.

Around 30 per cent of India’s iron ore comes from Ballari

An official from the Karnataka Mining Environment Restoration Corporation (KMERC) told The New Indian Express, “KMERC has been approving projects work as per the Comprehensive Environment Plan for Mining Impact Zone (CEPMIZ), but health programmes are delayed because of financial issues in sanctioning posts. KMERC’s priority is setting up of PHCs, but we are unable to do so as no doctors have been sanctioned. There is also a proposal to upgrade the taluk hospital, but there is a shortage of specialists, especially pulmonologists.”