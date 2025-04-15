NIA files chargesheet against four more in Praveen Nettaru murder case

MANGALURU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against four more accused, three of whom are absconding, in the 2022 case of murder of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru by cadres of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

In its second supplementary chargesheet, NIA has charged Abdul Nasir, Naushad, Abdul Rahaman and Ateeq Ahmed under relevant sections of IPC and UA (P) Act, 1967, taking the total number of chargesheeted accused in the case to 27, including six absconders.

Three of the four chargesheeted today are among the absconders. They have been identified as Abdul Nasir, Naushad and Abdul Rahaman.