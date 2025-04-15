Police arrest Gujarat man accused in Karnataka elderly couple's suicide case

BELAGAVI: The Belagavi police arrested from Surat, the key accused of the cyber fraud case that led to the tragic suicide of an elderly couple in Beedi village of Khanapur taluk.

The accused, Chirag Jeevarajbhai Lakkad, a resident of Surat, Gujarat, was taken into police custody following a detailed investigation.

A case has been registered at Nandgad Police Station. The case revolves around the suicide of Diego Nazareth (83), a retired railway employee, and his wife Flavia Nazareth (78), who resided in the Christian locality of Beedi village.

On March 27, Flavia died by consuming sleeping pills, while Diego ended his life by slashing his neck and drowning in a water tank at their residence.

A death note found at the scene revealed the mental anguish the couple endured. In the note, Diego described receiving repeated threats from an individual posing as a high-ranking official from Delhi Crime Branch.

The caller alleged that obscene content had been sent from Diego’s phone number and threatened to report him to the cybercrime police. The fraudster, identifying himself as Anil Yadav, blackmailed the couple to transfer large sums of money.

Terrified by the threats, Diego ended up transferring over Rs 59 lakh to various bank accounts operated by the cyber criminals. Despite the payments, the threats and extortion continued. Unable to bear the pressure, the couple took their own lives.

Investigations revealed a transaction of Rs 6.10 lakh from Diego’s SBI account to an IDFC Bank account under the name Balaji Industries.

Police traced the mobile number linked to the fraudulent account, leading to the arrest of Chirag Lakkad. The accused had used the number to divert funds to multiple accounts.