Ropeways to skirt 575 steps at Anjanadri Hills

KOPPAL : The decades-old demand by Koppal residents and Hanuman devotees for a ropeway at Anjanadri Hills will soon become a reality. The Karnataka tourism department has decided to construct three ropeways at the hillock, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

One ropeway will be constructed from Hampi Virupaksha Temple to Anjanadri Hills.

Officials are also looking at building two more ropeways. The base station will be made near a small pond at the top of the hillock. A total of 800 people can visit the temple through the ropeways, which will be a boon for senior citizens, specially abled, women and children, who cannot climb the 575 steps to reach the top of the hillock.

Many tourists from India and foreign countries visit Anjanadri Hills in good numbers. The footfall has increased after the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. During the weekends and holidays, thousands visit the hillock. But many devotees have to strive hard to climb the hundreds of steps to have darshan of the Lord. Recently, a youth died of a heart attack after climbing the steps continuously. The ropeways will be a major boon for visitors.