4% quota for Muslim contractors in govt tenders: Karnataka Governor sends bill to President for approval

BENGALURU: Amid protests by the opposition against the state government's Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Amendment Bill, which provides 4% quota for Muslim contractors in government tenders, Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot has sent the bill to the President for approval.

The KTPP Amendment Bill was passed in both houses of the Karnataka legislature last month, after which the BJP had appealed to the Governor to reject the bill. The Governor in his communication to the state government mentioned that the Bill sought an amendment to increase the limit of the tender amount from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore, “and to make provision for 4 per cent reservation to be tendered only among the tenderers belonging to the Backward Classes as specified in Category - II(B).”

While Category-I consists of 95 castes, Category-IIA consists of 102 castes, Category-III(A) consists of three castes and Category-III(B) consists of six castes, Category-II(B) consists of only the Muslim community, the communication stated.