Bengaluru sees heavy post-weekend traffic; breakdowns add to chaos

BENGALURU: Bengaluru was in for heavy traffic congestion and slow-moving traffic on Tuesday evening, following a three-day long weekend.

Adding to the commuters’ woes, multiple vehicle breakdowns further slowed down traffic movement in several areas.

A senior traffic police officer said many Bengalureans had travelled to their home towns during the extended weekend, leading to a post-holiday traffic surge. Every long weekend, the city experiences traffic congestion when people return, the officer said.

In High Grounds traffic police limits, commuters faced severe delays as an iron structure under the railway bridge near Cantonment Railway Station needed urgent repairs, and BBMP staff started working on it. It led to severe congestion on Jayamahal Road and surrounding areas from 3.30pm to 9pm, and traffic police faced a tough time managing the situation. Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) issued alerts to commuters, warning of severe congestion in the area.

Breakdown of vehicles also caused slow traffic on the international airport, Hebbal and Goraguntepalya roads. Heavy traffic was also reported in the Central Business District.