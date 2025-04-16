Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar meets Vokkaliga legislators ahead of caste census cabinet discussion

BENGALURU: Ahead of the special cabinet meeting on Thursday, Deputy CM and KPCC president DK Shivakumar held a meeting on Tuesday with Vokkaliga legislators from his party to discuss the Socio-economic and Educational Survey report, the fate of which will be decided in the cabinet.

Many of the legislators have expressed concern over the caste census reportedly showing a decline in the number of Vokkaligas and an increase in the Muslim population.

As many as 22 Congress legislators are from the Vokkaliga community, including Shivakumar himself, who is looking to allay fears of his community from the old Mysuru region.

Presently, former prime minister HD Devegowda and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy still have a hold in this region. “With JDS losing its Muslim votes after its alliance with the BJP, they are trying to hold their only main chunk of votes - Vokkaligas from this region. If Shivakumar does not stand with Vokkaligas who are expressing anguish against the report, JDS might take advantage of this and try to damage Shivakumar’s attempt to retain the Vokkaliga belt,’’ Congress sources told The New Indian Express.

Sources from the Congress said many legislators expressed apprehension about the survey data. They sought clarifications and during the discussion, there was also a debate on a resurvey, or giving the report to a cabinet sub-committee to ensure that the community gets justice.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Shivakumar said the report has been tabled in the cabinet and a copy has been given to all ministers. A special cabinet will discuss the report on April 17. The gist of the report has been told to legislators by minister Krishna Byregowda, former Backward Class Commission Chairman Jayaprakash Hegde and BL Shankar.

Shivakumar said the state government has spent crores on the survey and the report. A section of the media has reported that there are more Muslims, which is not true. “We also deliberated on what should be discussed during the cabinet meeting,” he said. The legislators have informed them that their opinion should be included in the cabinet meeting, he added.