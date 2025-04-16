Karnataka expects above-normal monsoon rainfall bringing relief to farmers

BENGALURU: The coming monsoon is bound to bring cheer to the farming community across the state, with rainfall expected to be above normal, especially in South Interior and North Interior Karnataka. Relief to farmers apart, it will also recharge dams and the underground water table.
According to Prof MB Rajegowda, agrometeorologist and former registrar, University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru, normal rainfall during the Southwest monsoon period, between June and September-end or October first week, is 860mm. This time, the prediction is around 5 per cent more than normal, which is 900mm of average rainfall.
He said both South Interior and North Interior Karnataka are expected to receive heavy rainfall, while Malnad and the coastal regions may receive normal rainfall this year.
He explained that there is a cycle of rainfall pattern every 12 years -- the first half (six years) is called the negative cycle, and the second half is the positive cycle. We are in the positive cycle and this will continue for the next four to five years, when we can expect above normal rain.
Rajegowda said this year, the pre-monsoon is also in favour of farmers. Some parts of Karnataka, including Chamarajanagara, Mysuru, Mandya, Kolar, parts of Kalaburagi, Bidar and other places have received good pre-monsoon showers.
Farmers who started sowing by March-end/April this year can go for two crops — with 65-85 days of cropping that can be harvested in June second week. “In Karnataka, the actual rainfall for farming starts in July, and by then, they can go for the second crop. This time, they can go for regular, normal and long-duration crops,’’ he said.
However, heavy rain could also disrupt normal life. Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has given a set of instructions to deputy commissioners across the state, and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner for monsoon preparedness.
The authority has ordered identifying flood-prone areas and evacuating people residing in and around these areas; opening 24X7 district emergency management centres and sharing phone numbers of officers which are to be circulated on WhatsApp groups so people of particular regions know who to contact in their respective areas.
The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) and other authorities have to alert people — including those in coastal areas — from time to time about floods during the monsoon. Instructions have also been issued for coordination with authorities in neighbouring states when dams are full.
The KSDMA has also asked the state and national disaster response forces (SDRF and NDRF) to remain alert, besides instructing officials, including BBMP, to remove silt to allow water flow in storm water drains.