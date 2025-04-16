Karnataka tops India Justice Report 2025; but faces challenges in prisons, legal aid

BENGALURU: Karnataka ranks on the top among 18 states in India as per the latest India Justice Report (IJR) -- country’s only ranking of states on the delivery of justice.

In its fourth edition, the IJR 2025, which was released on Tuesday, Karnataka is the only state to meet reservation quotas for SC, ST and OBCs in both police and judiciary. At just 1.2%, the state police has the lowest officer-level vacancy among all large states and has the highest number of paralegal volunteers in the country.

80% prisoners in Karnataka undertrials

The IJR rankings are based on individual state’s performance in four areas -- police, judiciary, prisons and legal aid. Karnataka ranked first among the 18 large and mid-sized states (with a population of over one crore each), retaining its position from the last edition.

Karnataka is followed by Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. But, despite being a top ranking state, Karnataka’s performance in prisons, legal aid and women’s employment in police is lagging behind.

According to IJR 2025, “80 per cent of the inmates in Karnataka prisons are under trial prisoners (UTPs), which is the highest since 2015”. There may be a correlation between the rise in the number of UTPs languishing in prisons in the last one decade and lack of access to legal aid at the grassroots -- village level.