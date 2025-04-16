Kharge cautions CM Siddaramaiah, DCM D K Shivakumar; says BJP may topple state government

KALABURAGI / BELAGAVI: Amid the raging tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar over the CM's seat, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge has advised the party leaders in the state to exercise caution.
Addressing a large gathering at a job fair inauguration in Kalaburgi on Wednesday, Kharge issued a warning to the CM and DCM saying that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are orchestrating plans to bring down the state government.
"If you keep on fighting among yourselves, Modi will succeed in destabilising the government. Be cautious,'' he alerted.
While stating that the BJP was trying to destabilise the Congress governments in the country by resorting to conspiracies, Kharge said plans were afoot to topple the Congress government in Karnataka.
"Modi is trying to destabilise your government. Whatever differences you may have among yourselves, stay united and alert," he advised.
Kharge's warning comes at a time when the loyalists of Siddaramaiah and Kharge camps are at loggerheads over the possibilities of a change of guard in the state.
Several top leaders from both factions have been trying to support their respective leaders in an attempt to keep their hold on the top post.
According to sources, the Shivakumar camp is keen on gathering support of the MLAs to get the CM's post for the remaining term of the government.
However, a large team of MLAs, who are rallying behind Siddaramaiah, is confident that the latter would complete his five-year term in office.