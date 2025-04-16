Kharge cautions CM Siddaramaiah, DCM D K Shivakumar; says BJP may topple state government

KALABURAGI / BELAGAVI: Amid the raging tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar over the CM's seat, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge has advised the party leaders in the state to exercise caution.

Addressing a large gathering at a job fair inauguration in Kalaburgi on Wednesday, Kharge issued a warning to the CM and DCM saying that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are orchestrating plans to bring down the state government.

"If you keep on fighting among yourselves, Modi will succeed in destabilising the government. Be cautious,'' he alerted.

While stating that the BJP was trying to destabilise the Congress governments in the country by resorting to conspiracies, Kharge said plans were afoot to topple the Congress government in Karnataka.