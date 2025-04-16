MUDA scam: Special court allows further investigation in case involving CM Siddaramaiah

Admitting that there was definitely a financial loss to the MUDA exchequer because of the allotment of sites to Parvathy illegally, the Lokayukta police stated that permission is required under Section 173 (8) of CrPC to conduct further probe to quantify the total loss caused because of illegal allotment of sites in a similar manner to various beneficiaries by then MUDA commissioner DB Natesh, his predecessors and successors between 2016 and 2024.

Acceding to the Lokayukta police request, the special court said its outcome should be considered along with the report already filed. It would be appropriate to accept or reject the ‘B’ report based on further investigation material, if any, to be filed, the court said.

Alleging that the IO cannot file the final report based on his own assumption to protect the accused, and the question of further investigation does not arise, Snehamayi Krishna filed the protest petition against the closure report. He contended that the IO’s conduct right from inception was to exonerate the accused.

The final report mentioned illegalities in allotting 1,055 sites between 2016 and 2023 by MUDA causing an economic loss to the state’s exchequer. The IO also concluded that the MUDA commissioner was guilty and when this is the case, the question of exonerating the accused does not arise, he argued. The IO was never available for him to provide information over the offence, except summoning for conducting mahazar, he alleged.

ED too has filed a protest petition claiming that it has a locus standi to contest the closure report. But the Lokayukta police strongly opposed it.

The special public prosecutor for the Lokayukta contended that the court cannot permit ED authorities to enter into the shoes of the complainant. The Lokayukta will also not produce any documents till the locus standi of ED is decided as only the complainant can contest the B report, he added.

ED’s Special Public Prosecutor Madhukar Deshpande contended that the central agency has conducted substantial investigation by collecting mammoth materials after registering a predicate offence. The closure report leaves the entire process in vain. When a loss is caused to the government exchequer and it affects the economic system of the country, it cannot be brushed aside, he argued.